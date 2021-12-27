Home / India News / Niti Aayog health index 2021: See ranking of states and union territories based on performance
india news

Niti Aayog health index 2021: See ranking of states and union territories based on performance

The health index released by government think tank Niti Aayog said that Tamil Nadu and Telangana have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters.
Chandigarh was on top among union territories in Niti Aayog's health index 2021.(HT file/Representative image)
Chandigarh was on top among union territories in Niti Aayog's health index 2021.(HT file/Representative image)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Monday released the fourth edition of its health index, which ranked states based on overall health performance. Kerala was ranked as the best performer on top, while Uttar Pradesh was the worst.

The report was divided in three parts - larger states, smaller states and union territories. Among the smaller states, Mizoram was the best performer and Nagaland was at the bottom.

Among the union territories, Chandigarh was on top, followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli at number 2 and Delhi at number 3. Puducherry was the worst overall performer, according to the Niti Aayog report.

The fourth round of the Health Index took into account the period 2019-20 (reference year).

Niti Aayog’s health index is a weighted composite score incorporating 24 indicators covering key aspects of health performance.

Here’s the health index released by Niti Aayog

Larger States:

 Base YearReference Year
Kerala77.5374.65
Andhra Pradesh60.8465.31
Maharashtra61.7664.53
Gujarat62.6163.72
Punjab65.8363.41
Himachal Pradesh61.8463.10
Jammu and Kashmir61.0262.92
Karnataka59.3961.77
Tamil Nadu64.0560.50
Telangana56.1259.42
Haryana47.5954.08
Chhattisgarh52.6953.97
Jharkhand48.2553.67
Assam45.8450.02
Rajasthan37.3543.23
Uttarakhand44.6139.61
Madhya Pradesh40.7738.69
Odisha40.1936.35
Bihar39.1032.43
Uttar Pradesh34.4429.16

Smaller States:

 

 Base YearReference Year
Mizoram73.7074.98
Manipur57.7860.59
Meghalaya56.8355.95
Goa53.1351.90
Sikkim53.2050.50
Tripura43.5146.38
Arunachal Pradesh49.5146.07
Nagaland37.5938.51

Union Territories:

 Base YearReference Year
Chandigarh58.3567.08
D&N Haveli45.4160.73
Delhi59.8452.22
Daman & Diu48.3251.04
Lakshadweep54.5850.22
A&N Islands55.7449.89
Puducherry35.5131.87

The report has been prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
niti aayog kerala
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out