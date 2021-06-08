Niti Aayog-Piramal launches campaign to help provide home-care to Covid patients

Niti Aayog and Piramal Foundation on Tuesday launched a Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan in 112 districts to assist in providing home-care support to asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic Covid-19 patients. The campaign is part of a special initiative, Aspirational Districts Collaborative, in which local leaders, civil societies and volunteers work with district administrations to address emerging problems across key focus areas, a press release from Niti Aayog read.

Under this campaign, the NGOs will be mobilising volunteers to provide home-care support to those affected, based on the guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare. The press release said, “Volunteers will be trained to support 20 affected families each by educating caretakers to follow Covid-19 protocols, provide psycho-social support and timely updates about patients to the administration.”

While launching the campaign, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan is a significant initiative that responds to immediate needs and will provide long-term support to India’s poorest communities in the aspirational districts by addressing the lasting impact of Covid-19.”

“The campaign is expected to play a key role in district preparedness for managing nearly 70% of Covid-19 cases at home, reducing pressure on the health system, and stemming the spread of fear amongst the people. The campaign will also undertake capacity building of citizens for correct usage of oxygen concentrators that have been supplied to these districts”, the statement read.

According to the statement released by the Niti Aayog, the Surakshit Hum Surakshit Tum Abhiyaan will be led by district magistrates in partnership with over 1,000 local NGOs, which will enlist and train over 100,000 volunteers to connect with patients through phone calls.

The Piramal Foundation will be working with the district magistrates to support the training of NGOs and volunteers.

At the launch of the campaign, Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal said, “In line with Piramal Foundation’s value of sewa [service], we aim to reach every affected person in the 112 aspirational districts. We call all stakeholders—government, NGOs, communities, and others—to join hands and offer their service in this initiative.”