Uttarakhand has lowest child sex ratio in the country: Niti Aayog's SDG index

Uttarakhand has emerged as one of the worst performing states in terms of sex ratio at birth, according to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) released by the Niti Aayog a few days ago. The state's sex ratio is 840, against the national average of 899, the SDG showed.

The best performer in this category was Chhattisgarh, where male-to-female ratio at birth stood at 958 - much above the national average - the Niti Aayog report further showed. Kerala is at the second place with a sex ratio of 957.

States like Punjab and Haryana, which have seen low sex ratios, have improved their position. While Haryana recorded birth of 843 females per 1000 males, in Punjab the number has reached 890.

Overall, Kerala was the top performer with a score of 75 in the Niti Aayog index, while Bihar was adjudged to be the worst-performing state with a score of 52.

The country's overall SDG score improved by 6 points - from 60 in 2019 to 66 in 2020-21.

This positive stride towards achieving the targets is largely driven by exemplary country-wide performance in clean water and sanitation, and affordable and clean energy, the Niti Aayog said in a statement.

The SDG index evaluates progress of states and UTs on social, economic and environmental parametres.

First launched in December 2018, the index has become the primary tool for monitoring progress on the SDGs in the country and has simultaneously fostered competition among the states and union territories by ranking them on the global goals.

The index, developed in collaboration with the United Nations in India, measures the progress at the national and sub-national level in the country's journey towards meeting the global goals and targets.

In the first edition, it covered 13 goals, 39 targets and 62 indicators. In the second edition, the SDG index measured 17 goals, 54 targets and 100 indicators in the second. This year's edition (the third one) covered 17 goals, 70 targets and 115 indicators.