Niti Aayog to launch 3rd edition of Sustainable Development Goals index today

Government think tank Niti Aayog will on Wednesday launch the third edition of the index of India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) such as eradication of poverty and inequality. The index was scheduled to be launched in March. The launch was postponed due to the election code that came into effect with the announcement of assembly polls in four states and a Union territory.

“The Index measures the progress at the national and sub-national level in the country’s journey towards meeting the Global Goals and targets and has been successful as an advocacy tool to propagate the messages of sustainability, resilience, and partnerships, as well,” Niti Aayog said in a statement.

Niti Aayog launched the first and second editions of the index in December 2018 and December 2019.

Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana were top performers in the race to achieve the SDGs as per the second index released in 2019. Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya ranked last.

HT on January 12, 2020, reported about India’s plans, for the first time, to include marginalised groups as key focus areas in assessing the impact of SDGs ahead of the presentation of the country’s second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the goals before the United Nations (UN).

VNR, which serves as a basis for an international review of the SDGs progress, was sent to the UN in July 2020. India is a signatory to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and participates in the international review. The VNRs are presented at the UN’s High-Level Political Forums, which have met annually since 2016. India submitted its first VNR in 2017.