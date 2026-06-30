‘Wants to divide country', ‘tukde tukde gang’: BJP chief's sharp attacks on Cockroach Janta Party

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Nitin Nabin took a dig at the satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party on Monday during his visit to Telangana and said "virus and cockroach people" are a gang that aims to “divide the country”.

Nabin also highlighted who “real” Gen Z are pointed to some sportspeople and start-up founders in the audience who, he said, were building their own and the country's future. (@NitinNabin X)

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He said that such people people want to make the country “hollow”.

"Parties like virus and cockroach are coming into the country. These are people who want to make the country hollow. There is a need to pay attention to these virus and cockroach people. The gang wants to divide the country," Nabin said.

He made the remarks while addressing BJP's booth presidents in Telangana.

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'India's Gen Z not anti-establishment'

The BJP President also sought to define what Gen Z, a term which colloquially refers to the youth of a country, is and said that they are youth who don't question the country's constitution but contribute to its growth.

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{{^usCountry}} While addressing students at an engineering college near Hyderabad, Nabin remarked that India's youth is not anti-establishment. He also referred to the recent protests in neighbouring countries led by their Gen Z and said that in India, the youth works for building the nation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While addressing students at an engineering college near Hyderabad, Nabin remarked that India's youth is not anti-establishment. He also referred to the recent protests in neighbouring countries led by their Gen Z and said that in India, the youth works for building the nation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "There is a lot of debate about Gen Z. People told me that youth carried out agitations in some countries. They are described as Gen Z agitations. India's youth is not anti-establishment. India's youth works for building the country," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is a lot of debate about Gen Z. People told me that youth carried out agitations in some countries. They are described as Gen Z agitations. India's youth is not anti-establishment. India's youth works for building the country," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Nabin also highlighted who “real” Gen Z are pointed to some sportspeople and start-up founders in the audience who, he said, were building their own and the country's future.

The BJP chief also took an ‘tukde tukde’ jibe indirectly at the protestors and said they can't be India's Gen Z as they challenge the country's soul and constitution.

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Rahul Gandhi ‘part time politician’

Nabin was in Telangana for BJP outreach in the state ahead of the next assembly elections in the state which currently has Revanth Reddy-led Congress government. He said that the BJP will form “double-engine government” in Telangana in next assembly polls and recalled how several BJP leaders, including Sushma Swaraj, fought hard for the formation of the state.

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The BJP chief attacked the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while addressing the BJP booth presidents said that he is a “part-time politician”.

He also hit out at Congress for “not respecting” former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, who belongs from the region, and hailed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred him with Bharat Ratna.

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Cockroach Janta Party continues

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which started as an online political satirical outfit by Abhijeet Dipke and soon gained momentum has not turned into a protest. The party's founder, spokespersons, activist Sonam Wangchuk, and other supporters are protesting indefinitely at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to demand resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) paper leak and other gaps in the education system.

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Wangchuk on Sunday began an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and on Monday, he urged people to join him for a one-day hunger strike at the site or from their respective states.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

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