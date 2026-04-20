‘Nitish compromised, his past deeds allowed BJP to control him’: Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who resigned last week, calling him 'compromised' and alleging that the JD(U) chief's past deeds allowed the BJP to control him completely.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in support of party candidates ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at Colachel in Kanniyakumari. (PTI)

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Gandhi's attack on Nitish, now a Rajya Sabha MP, came while the Congress leader was speaking at a poll rally in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that the BJP was able to remove Nitish as CM since the ex-CM was compromised and didn't say a word after he was sent to Rajya Sabha. Nitish, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, resigned on April 14, days after he won the Rajya Sabha polls from Bihar.

Without naming the JD(U) leader, the Congress leader said “Look at what has recently happened in Bihar. The chief minister of Bihar has been removed and a BJP man has been placed there. Why? Because of the chief minister of Bihar is compromised. He did not say a word and he silently went to Rajya Sabha.”

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{{^usCountry}} Citing the Bihar example, Rahul echoed similar concerns for Tamil Nadu, saying the BJP wants a state government "which they can fully control". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Citing the Bihar example, Rahul echoed similar concerns for Tamil Nadu, saying the BJP wants a state government "which they can fully control". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Because his past deeds allowed BJP to control him completely. That is what they want to do here in Tamil Nadu. They want to have a government which they full control. They want a chief minister who does exactly what they say. And that is something we are never going to allow them to do,” Gandhi added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Because his past deeds allowed BJP to control him completely. That is what they want to do here in Tamil Nadu. They want to have a government which they full control. They want a chief minister who does exactly what they say. And that is something we are never going to allow them to do,” Gandhi added. {{/usCountry}}

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