'Nitish Ji, no vacancy for PM post': BJP after Bihar CM meets Rahul Gandhi

A day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reminded Nitish Kumar that there is no vacancy for the prime minister's post that he might be eyeing. "Had Nitish Kumar been proactive in developing Bihar like he is for his personal ambition, many Bihari youth would have got employment opportunity," the BJP leader tweeted in a swipe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reminding Nitish Kumar that he has been the disciple of Ram Manohar Lohia, the first promoter of non-Congressism, RS Prasad said, "Where have you gone today, Nitish ji?"

"What you are doing today -- knocking on every door -- is not new. Many did the same before you but with no result. There is no vacancy for the prime minister post. But many opposition leaders are already in the queue. You too stand," RS Prasad said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A month after walking out of the alliance with the BJP in Bihar and forming the government of Mahagathbandhan with the support of RJD and the Congress, Nitish Kumar is in Delhi meeting with opposition leaders. On Monday, he met Rahul Gandhi who reportedly played a major role in the unexpected change of guard in Bihar. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. This scheduled meeting in New Delhi comes following Nitish Kumar's meeting with Telangana chief minister KCR.

The regrouping of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar with Nitish Kumar at the helm has rekindled speculations over Nitish becoming the PM face of the joint opposition -- if that comes up -- ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Nitish Kumar has dismissed such claims and after Rahul Gandhi, he said he has no aspiration to become the prime minister. "If the opposition will get united, then a good atmosphere will be created," he said. Before his Delhi visit, he met RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON