 Nitish Kumar developed amnesia, Sanjay Raut's dig at Bihar CM after split | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Nitish Kumar developed amnesia, Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Bihar CM after split from INDIA bloc

Nitish Kumar developed amnesia, Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Bihar CM after split from INDIA bloc

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 12:56 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday targeted Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for tilt-shifting his alliance from the INDIA bloc to join back with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. Raut said Nitish Kumar seems to have “developed amnesia” and doesn't realise which party he has sided with.

Solapur: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut,(PTI)
“He seems to have developed amnesia. Once he takes the medicine, he will realise that he has joined the BJP and will return to the INDIA (alliance). This disease is very dangerous for the country, politics, and democracy,” Raut said.

Also read: Why did Nitish Kumar leave NDA and form government with RJD in 2022?

On Sunday, Kumar stamped out the buzz and dumped his 18-month-long association with the RJD in the ‘mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar and joined hands with the BJP. Notably, he had reportedly convened the INDIA bloc formulated in coalition with the Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Raut had earlier taken the “mental health” jab against Kumar while also taking a dig at the BJP. He claimed that Kumar's name had never come up for any lead position in the alliance during meetings.

"You have the wrong information. Nitish Kumar's name was never in the lead in the INDI alliance (for any position). Given that the mental state of these two (BJP and Nitish Kumar) is not well, they should not play any games on political grounds," he told reporters.

