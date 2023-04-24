Nitish Kumar to meet Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav. What's on agenda?

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday in a bid to unite Opposition forces against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Nitish Kumar is expected to meet Mamata Banerjee at her office in state secretariat ‘Nabanna' in Kolkata.(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar is also scheduled to meet Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Monday. Talking to media persons, Kumar recently said that he would soon embark on the nationwide campaign to unite the forces opposed to the BJP. “You will all know once I went out,” Kumar had said on the sidelines of an official event in Patna.

Top points on Nitish Kumar's meeting with Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav:

Earlier there were reports that Nitish Kumar could meet Mamata Banerjee in on April 25. Kumar is expected to meet Banerjee at her office in state secretariat ‘Nabanna’.

2. The two leaders are likely to hold a closed-door meeting to strategise on fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, news agency PTI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Banerjee held similar meetings with Akhilesh Yadav and her Odisha countepart Naveen Patnaik last month.

4. The meeting will come close on the heels of Kumar's visit to New Delhi to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi. The meeting was seen as the major step to laying the groundwork for a grand Opposition alliance ahead of next year's general elections.

5. Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present at the meeting held at Kharge's residence.

6. Confirming Kumar’s scheduled meeting with Akhilesh Yadav, a senior leader of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar said that Tejashwi Yadav is likely to accompany Kumar on his visit to Lucknow.

7. Kumar reportedly revised his plans of beginning his parleys with regional party leaders the next month after senior Congress leader Harish Rawat called on him in Patna on Wednesday and had a prolonged discussion with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. After the meeting, Rawat had said that there must be political talks once the two leaders met.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON