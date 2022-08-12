Nitish Kumar on being seen as PM face, opposition unity: ‘Want to unite….’

Nitish Kumar, who took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time this week, on Friday responded to a frequently asked question ever since the turmoil in the state unfolded recently - Does he aim to run for the prime minister's post in the 2024 national elections? The question is being asked after he broke ties with the BJP to return to the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance.

His reply, which assumes significance with his switching of sides, comes after several Bihar leaders this week responded to the question saying - “Why not?”.

On being told that he is being viewed as the face in the prime minister race for 2024, Nitish Kumar told reporters on Friday with a smile and folded hands: “Listen brother, I have nothing of this sort in my heart.”

“We will try that all parties join hands to move ahead. This will be very good. People’s issues will be raised.”

Next, when he was asked what will be his role in the opposition unity, Kumar asserted: “We would want that everyone is together. A lot of people have been calling.".

"We are holding discussions. We will tackle local issues first, then (go national),” the Bihar chief minister further said.

The unexpected turn of events in Bihar - Nitish Kumar joining forces with the RJD and the Congress - has come just weeks after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra collapsed as Sena rebel Eknath Shinde collaborated with the BJP to form the government and eventually become the chief minister.

The opposition parties have been trying hard to put up a strong front against the formidable BJP which has expanded its national footprint very rapidly ever since it came to power and formed the central government in 2014.

