Nitish Kumar on Lalu Yadav's health, and exit polls predicting BJP win

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday spoke about his alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who recently underwent a kidney transplant. Kumar said it was a "matter of happiness" that everything went well. "He is fine. It's a matter of happiness that everything went well. Doctors have also said that he is fine. I have also spoken to Tejashwi Yadav," news agency ANI quoted the Bihar CM as saying.

Lalu's operation was performed at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. He had received a kidney from his daughter Rohini Acharya, who is being applauded for stepping forward as her father's donor. Union minister Giriraj Singh hailed Rohini as an “ideal daughter” earlier.

On Monday, Lalu's son Tejashwi said the surgery was successful and that his father had been shifted to ICU. “After the successful operation of my father's kidney transplant, he was shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the party national president are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes.”

Lalu, 74, had been suffering from acute kidney complications and was advised a kidney transplant. Serving sentences in various fodder scam cases, he was earlier given bail on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, Kumar reportedly ducked queries about exit polls, predicting a win for his former ally BJP in Gujarat and a slight edge over the Congress in Himachal Pradesh. “Janata Malik hai (the people are our master)," Kumar was quoted by news agency PTI.

(With agency inputs)

