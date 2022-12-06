Union minister's praise for Lalu's daughter after kidney transplant: 'Proud'

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday shared a photo of Rohini Acharya – daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav – who recently donated a kidney to her father. Complementing the photo with a word of appreciation for her, the minister wrote, “Beti ho to Rohini Acharya jaisi ( a daughter should be like you) Proud of you… You will be an example for generations to come."

The photo shows Lalu's daughter lying on a hospital bed after donating one of her kidneys. Her elder sister Misa Bharti is seen standing beside her. The RJD chief's surgery was performed at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore and his children Tejashwi Yadav and Misa Bharti accompanied him. Before the transplant, Acharya had tweeted, "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me a good luck", along with a couple of photos of her including one with Lalu.

“बेटी हो तो रोहणी आचार्य जैसी” गर्व है आप पर… आप उदाहरण होंगी आने वाले पीढ़ियों के लिए । pic.twitter.com/jzg3CTSmht — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 5, 2022

Tejashwi Yadav on Monday announced that the operation was successful and that both his father and sister were healthy. "After the successful operation of my father's kidney transplant, he was shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the party national president are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes," he tweeted.

He had last month said his family was going ahead with the decision of the transplant after Rohini's kidneys were found to be the best match for Lalu. "The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father. My sister Rohini's kidney was the best match, so we went ahead with it," Tejashwi had said.

The former Bihar chief minister had been suffering from acute kidney complications and he was advised a kidney transplant. His daughter Rohini came forward to be his donor. After her insistence, the family chose Singapore for the surgery.

An engineer by profession, Rohini Acharya lives in Singapore and is married to Rao Samaresh Singh. The couple has two sons and a daughter.

Lalu, who is serving sentences in several fodder scam cases, is out on bail granted by the court on medical grounds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON