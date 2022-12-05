Home / India News / Lalu's daughter set to donate kidney to him today: ‘Ready to rock and roll’

Lalu's daughter set to donate kidney to him today: ‘Ready to rock and roll’

india news
Published on Dec 05, 2022 10:02 AM IST

The RJD chief has long been suffering from various health issues and the doctors attending to him had recently advised a kidney transplant.

Rohini Acharya (Twitter)
Rohini Acharya (Twitter)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya is all set to donate her kidney to her ailing father today. Moments before the transplant surgery, Rohini shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed on Twitter and said, “Ready to rock and roll, wish me a good luck”.

Also read: Lalu Yadav's daughter's warm welcome for father before kidney transplant. Watch

On Saturday, Rohini had written a small emotional note for her father. “We haven't seen God, but as God, have seen my father,” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Rohini said it was her “good fortune” to be helping her parents. "My mother and father are like God to me. I can do anything for them," she had written.

Rohini is Lalu Yadav's second daughter.

The RJD chief has long been suffering from various health issues and the doctors attending to him had recently advised a kidney transplant. The 74-year-old - hailed as a socialist leader by his admirers - has been hospitalized several times while serving jail time in corruption cases. He was out on bail in the five fodder scam cases after the Jharkhand high court granted him bail in April. In October, the court allowed him to travel abroad for a kidney transplant and his passport was released from court custody to get renewed for this purpose.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
lalu yadav
lalu yadav

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out