Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) rejigs over 40 district units in party overhaul

The Janata Dal (United), following its poor performance in the assembly elections, effected first major organisational re-structuring on Monday and revamped 41 district units of the party.

Newly appointed state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha on Monday evening announced the names of 41 new district presidents.

The state JD(U) has 51 district units.

The organisational re-structuring was on cards following the feedback collected by senior party leaders over the last past one month.

During the party’s state executive committee meeting also, party leaders and office-bearers had demanded that the party organisation should be revived to face the new challenges at the ground level.

In December last, the JD(U) had got a new national president in RCP Singh while Kushwaha was elected as state president earlier this month.

Kushwaha, while talking to a TV channel, had said that the party has identified all those office-bearers whose role during elections was dubious and “who did not work with honesty”.

The JD(U), which was the largest party in Bihar, could only achieve the third position in the recently concluded Assembly polls. The JD(U) won 43 out of 115 seats that it contested.

At the party’s National Executive meeting held last December, it had indicated that it no longer wants to be strong only in Bihar and passed a proposal regarding party’s expansion to other states on similar lines as in Bihar.