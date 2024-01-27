As Nitish Kumar keeps everyone guessing, what is RJD, Congress's game plan for Bihar?

The Bihar secretariat will remain open tomorrow despite it being a Sunday as a lot of activity is expected with Nitish Kumar possibly resigning and then extending support to the BJP to become the chief minister of a BJP-JD(U) government in Bihar. The move -- months before the Lok Sabha election -- would strengthen the BJP and deliver a blow to the opposition alliance INDIA. Till late Saturday evening, hectic parleys went on in JD(U) -- which blamed the Congress for insulting Nitish Kumar, in the BJP -- on how to receive Nitish Kumar once again, in RJD, the largest party in the Assembly -- on how not to yield any ground in any situation that arises in Bihar on Sunday. The Congress, RJD moved to action as Nitish Kumar is all set to resign for the CM post to become the CM again with the support of the BJP.

Congress sent Bhupesh Baghel, former Chhattisgarh chief minister to Patna as a senior observer. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will also enter Bihar soon.

‘Nobody said anything yet’: RJD's Misa Bharti on buzz over Nitish switching sides

Reaching out: What is Congress doing

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday denied any knowledge about Nitish Kumar and JD(U) leaving the INDIA bloc. "Are they (JD(U)) going out? I have not got any information about it so far. I have written a letter to them (JD(U) leadership) and have tried to talk to them. I don't know clearly what is in their minds." Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Mallikarjjun Kharge tried to reach out to Nitish Kumar several times but made no success as both are busy. Without blaming Nitish Kumar, Jairam Ramesh said when Nitish Kumar called back, Kharge was busy, Unless Kharge and Nitish Kumar speak, he won't be able to commit anything about Bihar, he said. Jairam Ramesh said the situation is under control and INDIA bloc is not imploding.

The ambitions of Rashtriya Janata Dal’s chief Lalu Prasad Yadav — and his family members

Don't go incommunicado: RJD's order to MLAs

The RJD held a meeting on Saturday in which the party authorised Lalu Prasad Yadav to take any decision based on what turn Bihar's politics takes. All RJD MLAs have been told to stay put in Patna and be in touch with the leadership. RJD wants to challenge Nitish Kumar for a floor test if he joins hands with the BJP. At the meeting, Tejashwi hinted to the party workers that some unexpected development might take place. 'Bihar mein abhi khel hona baki hain," Tejashwi said to his party MLAs.

Some RJD leaders are in favour of staking claim to form the government but without JD(U), Mahagathbandhan will fall eight MLAs short and hence the idea did not impress Tejashwi.

What Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) said

Chirag Paswan met Amit Shah in New Delhi and 'expressed his concerns over Bihar'. "It was important to know what is happening in Bihar today. On this issue, I held a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji today. I have kept my concerns before them over Bihar. They have given assurance on various issues. The situation is very positive regarding the alliance. In the coming days, the situation will become more clear, and after that, our party will take a stand. We are a part of NDA today," he said. On Nitish Kumar, he indicated that his party will take a stand only after Nitish Kumar makes a move.

What happened at the BJP meeting?

Key BJP meetings were held in Patna though the leaders said they were to discuss PM Modi's upcoming Bihar visit. Reports said BJP and JD(U) have finalised Lok Sabha seat sharing and all BJP MLAs have given their letter of support to Nitish Kumar. For the state, the BJP and the JD(U) have agreed to their earlier arrangement and RJD ministers will be sacked, reports said.

