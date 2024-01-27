 ‘Would rather die than go to NDA’: Old Nitish Kumar video goes viral | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Would rather die than go to NDA’: Old Nitish Kumar video goes viral

‘Would rather die than go to NDA’: Old Nitish Kumar video goes viral

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2024 09:18 PM IST

On January 30 in 2023, Nitish Kumar said he would rather die than ally with the BJP. A year later, he is speculated to join hands with the BJP.

Amid heightened political tension in Bihar over speculations of Nitish Kumar rejoining the NDA fold, an old video of the chief minister saying he would prefer to die rather than go with the NDA has gone viral. Several political leaders shared the year-old video questioning Nitish Kumar's 'paltu ram' (U-turn) streak as he is all set to exit the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and join the NDA. "Nitish Kumar sir, we all want you to have a long life as you are a great leader of the country. You are the father of INDIA alliance, what will the public think if you turn around again?" Samajwadi leader Rajeev Rai said sharing the old video of Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar's old video in which he said he would rather die but not go with the BJP is going viral as Bihar is at the tipping point of a major political change.
Nitish Kumar's old video in which he said he would rather die but not go with the BJP is going viral as Bihar is at the tipping point of a major political change.

"Would prefer to die rather than go with them (BJP). All these talks are bogus... they filed cases against Tejashwi and his father without any reason to bring me to their side," Nitish said in 2023. Nitish was responding to the BJP's decision that they would never ally with Nitish.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In August 2022, Nitish Kumar broke his alliance with the BJP and tied up with the RJD. In 2020 election, he was with the BJP. Nitish Kumar is known for switching sides which began years ago -- in 1994, he broke away from the then Janata dal to form Samata Party with George Fernandes. In 1996, he joined hands with the BJP and became a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet.

In 2003, Nitish Kumar decided to merge his Samata Party with Janata Dal and the party became Janata Dal (United).

In 2013, Nitish Kumar broke his 17-year alliance with the NDA in protest to Narendra Modi becoming BJP's prime ministerial candidate for 2014. For the 2015 election, Nitish Kumar aligned with RJD and the Congress which he broke in 2017 returning to the NDA fold.

Nitish Kumar is all set to tender his resignation by Sunday morning, news agency PTI reported citing highly placed sources. The latest developments threw the parties into a tizzy as all huddled on Saturday afternoon to chart the future course of action. The Bihar BJP leadership is believed to be not warm to Nitish Kumar for his many volte-faces. The RJD, the ally of the JD(U) in the Bihar government, asked its MLAs to not become unreachable as they are hoping to challenge Nitish Kumar with a floor test if he extends support to the BJP.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On