Nitish Kumar's son on Bihar election: ‘My father is 100% fit, vote for him'

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant, has urged people to vote for his father in the assembly elections, which are due later this year. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(Hindustan Times)

"This is an election year. I have urged the people to vote for my father earlier. I will do so again. He has done so much for Bihar. His return to power will ensure that development continues unhindered," Nishant was quoted as saying by PTI on Friday.

When asked about RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's remarks about the health of JD(U) supremo, who would be running for a fifth consecutive term in office in the assembly polls, he replied that his father is totally fit.

"My father is 100 percent fit," he told reporters, according to PTI.

Nishant, however, did not respond to queries about speculations of his entry into politics.

Last month, political circles in Bihar were abuzz with speculations about the entry of Nitish Kumar's son in public life.

Shravan Kumar, a confidant of the CM, had said that if Nishant joins politics, it would be a welcome development, according to PTI.

The minister also pointed out that the JD president's son had given an impressive public speech recently at Bakhtiyarpur on the outskirts of Patna, where his father had spent his childhood.

"Not only did Nishant show an ability to overcome shyness, he demonstrated a remarkable understanding of Bihar, so rare in people of his generation. If he enters the public sphere, it will be good for all,” Shravan Kumar said, according to PTI.

Not much is known about Nishant, the only son of Nitish Kumar, except that like the chief minister, he too has a degree in engineering and enjoys listening to devotional music.

The speculations of his entry into politics come at a critical time for the party, which has for decades been synonymous with Kumar, the longest-serving CM of Bihar.

