Home / India News / Nitish reacts to Shastri's ‘Hindu Rashtra’ remark; Lalu says ‘Is he even Baba?’

Nitish reacts to Shastri's ‘Hindu Rashtra’ remark; Lalu says ‘Is he even Baba?’

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2023 07:27 PM IST

Earlier today, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav alleged that Dhirendra Shastri abused Biharis during the congregation.

Dismissing preacher Dhirendra Shastri's comments on the so-called Hindu Rashtra, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said those making such remarks were not even born during the freedom struggle. Nitish Kumar said everyone is allowed to follow their religion but there's no need of making such remarks.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.(PTI)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.(PTI)

Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, claimed that the fire for a 'Hindu Rashtra' will be ignited in Bihar, where he's holding a five-day congregation. He further said that a day will come when those living in India will have to chant Sita-Ram.

"...Were all those who are saying this, born during the freedom struggle?... What is the need of saying this? Follow any religion you want. But proposals for renaming are surprising. Is that even possible?" the chief minister told reporters in Patna.

Also Read | RJD leader slams Shastri over ‘pagal’ remark: ‘This Baba is abusing Biharis’

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav also dismissed Shastri's popularity saying "Who is Baba Bageshwar? Is he even a Baba?" when asked why he was not stopped from holding an event in Patna.

Shastri arrived in Patna on May 13 for holding a five-day congregation in Patna's Naubatpur. According to the organizers of the event, more than three lakh devotees reached the venue on Sunday, which was beyond the expected count. The scorching heat in Patna with over 42 degrees temperature on Sunday resulted in many devotees falling sick.

After the incident, Dhirendra Shastri requested the devotees to avoid coming in large numbers as the temperature remains high in the district.

Shastri stoked controversy during his ‘Divya Darbar’ session by calling his followers ‘pagal’ as he had to cancel aarti citing concerns over the crowd beyond the capacity of the venue.

“Bahot jyada bheed ho gayi hai, apaar bheed ho gayi...pagal hi pagal aa gaye hain (There is too much crowd, the crowd has become huge, the madmen have come).”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nitish kumar lalu prasad
nitish kumar lalu prasad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out