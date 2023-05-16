Nitish reacts to Shastri's ‘Hindu Rashtra’ remark; Lalu says ‘Is he even Baba?’

Dismissing preacher Dhirendra Shastri's comments on the so-called Hindu Rashtra, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said those making such remarks were not even born during the freedom struggle. Nitish Kumar said everyone is allowed to follow their religion but there's no need of making such remarks. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.(PTI)

Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, claimed that the fire for a 'Hindu Rashtra' will be ignited in Bihar, where he's holding a five-day congregation. He further said that a day will come when those living in India will have to chant Sita-Ram.

"...Were all those who are saying this, born during the freedom struggle?... What is the need of saying this? Follow any religion you want. But proposals for renaming are surprising. Is that even possible?" the chief minister told reporters in Patna.

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav also dismissed Shastri's popularity saying "Who is Baba Bageshwar? Is he even a Baba?" when asked why he was not stopped from holding an event in Patna.

Shastri arrived in Patna on May 13 for holding a five-day congregation in Patna's Naubatpur. According to the organizers of the event, more than three lakh devotees reached the venue on Sunday, which was beyond the expected count. The scorching heat in Patna with over 42 degrees temperature on Sunday resulted in many devotees falling sick.

After the incident, Dhirendra Shastri requested the devotees to avoid coming in large numbers as the temperature remains high in the district.

Shastri stoked controversy during his ‘Divya Darbar’ session by calling his followers ‘pagal’ as he had to cancel aarti citing concerns over the crowd beyond the capacity of the venue.

“Bahot jyada bheed ho gayi hai, apaar bheed ho gayi...pagal hi pagal aa gaye hain (There is too much crowd, the crowd has become huge, the madmen have come).”

