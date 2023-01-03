Nitish's reply on RJD leader's 'Shikhandi' comment on him; Tejashwi responds too

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 03, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Former Bihar agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh is the son of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh.

(File photo) Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar along with Tejashwi Yadav.
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday responded amid controversy over the comment by a leader of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). Sudhakar Singh's comment on Nitish - comparing him to a transgender warrior -'Shikhandi' - of Hindu epic "Mahabharata" had raised many eyebrows.

Sudhakar is the son of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh. He drew the comparison on Monday, while speaking to reporters, to stress upon his point that Nitish "has no standing of his own", news agency PTI reported. He also demanded hat Kumar should immediately step down to make way for Tejashwi. "People will not remember him (Nitish) once he steps down. Nitish has done nothing great for the state…there are people like former CMs -- late Krishna Sinha and Karpoori Thakur -- who will always be remembered by the people of Bihar for their contribution," he was quoted as saying. "Same is the case with our leader and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad ji, who has done a lot for the state...but Nitish Kumar's name will not be there in history. He will not be remembered at all. He is like 'Shikhandi', who has no standing of his own," he stressed.

The comment highlighted not just Sudhakar's bitterness towards Nitish, which continues months after he quit as the agriculture minister in the midst of differences, but also regressive views about transgenders.

As the controversy continues to brew, Tejashwi on Tuesday told reporters: "We had passed a resolution that nobody - except for RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav or me - will comment on the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar. If such remarks are made, they have been brought to the notice of Lalu Prasad Yadav even though he is ill."

Nitish Kumar too reacted saying that such comments "need not be given weightage". “The parties are working together. If somebody says something, it's an internal party matter. We don't even take note.”

Nitish Kumar had returned to Grand Alliance last year after breaking ties with the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

