'No 30-day mask checking in state': UP Police clarify after fake message goes viral
The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday clarified that no 30-day mask checking campaign is going on by the force in the state after messages claiming the same went viral. While wearing a mask is paramount to fight the spread of Covid-19, the fake message that went viral claimed that violators will be imprisoned for up to 10 hours.
Also Read | Day after govt's social media rules, Twitter says, 'Many people don't trust us'
"From 9 am tomorrow (February 26) morning, a 30 days mask checking campaign will be launched in every police station area. It advised all the residents of urban and rural areas to wear masks to save them from penal action, otherwise, they may have to undergo a 10-hour temporary jail term," the Hindi message that was being spread through social media said.
The police refuted the claims and said it has neither undertaken any such campaign and nor has circulated any information regarding the same.
"No such 30-day campaign of mask checking is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Police, nor has any such information been circulated. Therefore, do not pay attention to such misleading news, whoever spreads such misleading, necessary legal action will be taken against them," the UP police tweeted on its official Twitter handle.
The UP police also requested the citizens to not pay attention to any such misleading information or news. It also sent out a warning that necessary legal action will be taken against those who spread such misleading news.
Such false information is being spread after the country has again started reporting an increased number of daily coronavirus cases with several states witnessing peaks in daily cases.
India on Friday reported more than 16,000 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to over 11.06 million, after a few weeks of registering even less than 10,000 cases in 24 hours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP Congress leader opposes Godse follower’s induction into the party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No 30-day mask checking in state': UP Police clarify fake viral message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flyers to soon get concession on fares for travelling without check-in baggage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The importance of caste census and its political implications
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-Pak ceasefire agreement rekindles hope for peace among border residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A day after Mamata Banerjee, Smriti Irani rides scooter in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHA extends existing Covid guidelines till March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why Maoist violence has gone down in Chhattisgarh in last two years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s cyber crime hub Jamtara scripting new story with public library mission
- As many as 88 libraries have been made functional in 88 panchayat. All the panchayats of the district will have a library in the next fortnight. The libraries came as blessing for the poor and deprived students, who dream to crack examinations of various government services
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assembly Election 2021 full schedule: When, where and how to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian coast guard rescue 81 Rohingya refugees adrift at sea, 8 dead
- The Indian government was in discussions with Bangladesh to agree for the safe return of the vessel, which was found drifting in international waters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after govt's social media rules, Twitter says, 'Many people don't trust us'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Local self-government symbol of democracy, development, says Lok Sabha speaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman beaten to death by son's friend, 20, for resisting molestation: Cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt has a clear vision for India’s financial sector’: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister praised the role played by fintech in making financial services accessible during the pandemic last year and predicted that the sector “is likely to grow to ₹6 lakh crore”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox