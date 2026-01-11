New Delhi, No arrest has been made so far in the killing of a 44-year-old woman who was shot dead at point-blank range in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police on Sunday said. No arrest yet in Shalimar Bagh woman's murder; shooter caught on CCTV, say police

All the same, several teams are working on the case, and CCTV footage from many sources are being examined to identify the accused, they said.

"Several teams have been formed, and they are working on different leads. The accused will be arrested soon," an officer said.

Rachna Yadav, a resident of Shalimar Bagh and the president of the resident welfare association of her locality, was shot in the head and died on the spot.

Police suspect the murder to be linked to the 2023 killing of her husband, Vijendra Yadav, a case that is currently under trial. Investigators believe the shooting may have been aimed at weakening the prosecution's case and intimidating witnesses.

"In the 2023 case, Vijendra Yadav was murdered due to enmity. Bharat Yadav and five others were named as accused. While five accused were arrested and are facing trial, the main accused, Bharat Yadav, is still absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender," another officer said earlier.

Rachna was the main witness in her husband's murder case, and her testimony was crucial for the prosecution, police said.

On Saturday, Rachna was returning after meeting a neighbour when she was accosted by two persons, one of whom asked her name. When she identified herself, the person pulled out a firearm and shot her in the head.

Police said the assailant was caught on a CCTV camera.

His accomplice was waiting close to the spot on a sports bike with a Delhi registration number, enabling a swift escape.

The shooting was reported to the police at 10.59 am on Saturday at Shalimar Bagh Police Station.

Police found an empty cartridge at the crime scene.

Rachna is survived by two daughters.

