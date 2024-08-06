 'No basis': Dharmendra Pradhan on allegations of removing the Preamble of the Constitution from NCERT textbooks | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'No basis': Dharmendra Pradhan on allegations of removing the Preamble of the Constitution from NCERT textbooks

ByHT News Desk
Aug 06, 2024 04:02 PM IST

Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that Congress has always opposed India's development and education system, accusing the party of playing “politics of lies.”

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the allegations of removing the Preamble of the Constitution from NCERT textbooks were baseless and accused the Congress of playing politics with lies.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.(PTI)
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.(PTI)

He said that, for the first time, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has given due importance and respect to various aspects of the Indian Constitution—such as the Preamble, Fundamental Duties, Fundamental Rights, and the National Anthem—in the textbooks.

“Following the NEP's vision for the holistic development of children, all these aspects are being included in age-appropriate textbooks for various stages. But, using a subject like education for the politics of lies and taking the help of children for this shows the disgusting mentality of the Congress party. Those who are playing with the future of children and calling the Indian education system rubbish should try to know the truth before spreading lies,” Pradhan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

'Congress opposed India's development'

The education minister alleged that the Congress has always opposed India's development and education system. He claimed that Congress party's argument that only the Preamble of the Constitution reflects constitutional values exposes its lack of understanding of the Constitution.

“Inspired by Macaulay's ideology, Congress has always hated India's development and education system. The argument that only the Preamble of the Constitution reflects constitutional values ​​exposes Congress' understanding of the Constitution. Congress's cup of sins is full and those who are roaming around these days as 'fake Constitution lovers' and waving copies of the Constitution, their ancestors had repeatedly killed the basic spirit of the Constitution,” he added in the post.

He said that if there is even a “little shame and remorse” left in the Congress party, then it should first understand the Constitution, constitutional values ​​and NEP and stop doing “petty politics” in the name of the children of the country.

Earlier, NCERT clarified in a post on X, “The understanding that only the Preamble reflects the Constitution and Constitutional Values is flawed and narrow. Why should children not acquire Constitutional Values from Fundamental Duties, Fundamental Rights and National Anthem along with Preamble? We give equal importance to all of these for the holistic development of children following the vision of NEP - 2020.”

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 'No basis': Dharmendra Pradhan on allegations of removing the Preamble of the Constitution from NCERT textbooks
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On