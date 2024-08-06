'No basis': Dharmendra Pradhan on allegations of removing the Preamble of the Constitution from NCERT textbooks

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the allegations of removing the Preamble of the Constitution from NCERT textbooks were baseless and accused the Congress of playing politics with lies. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.(PTI)

He said that, for the first time, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has given due importance and respect to various aspects of the Indian Constitution—such as the Preamble, Fundamental Duties, Fundamental Rights, and the National Anthem—in the textbooks.

“Following the NEP's vision for the holistic development of children, all these aspects are being included in age-appropriate textbooks for various stages. But, using a subject like education for the politics of lies and taking the help of children for this shows the disgusting mentality of the Congress party. Those who are playing with the future of children and calling the Indian education system rubbish should try to know the truth before spreading lies,” Pradhan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

'Congress opposed India's development'

The education minister alleged that the Congress has always opposed India's development and education system. He claimed that Congress party's argument that only the Preamble of the Constitution reflects constitutional values exposes its lack of understanding of the Constitution.

“Inspired by Macaulay's ideology, Congress has always hated India's development and education system. The argument that only the Preamble of the Constitution reflects constitutional values ​​exposes Congress' understanding of the Constitution. Congress's cup of sins is full and those who are roaming around these days as 'fake Constitution lovers' and waving copies of the Constitution, their ancestors had repeatedly killed the basic spirit of the Constitution,” he added in the post.

He said that if there is even a “little shame and remorse” left in the Congress party, then it should first understand the Constitution, constitutional values ​​and NEP and stop doing “petty politics” in the name of the children of the country.

Earlier, NCERT clarified in a post on X, “The understanding that only the Preamble reflects the Constitution and Constitutional Values is flawed and narrow. Why should children not acquire Constitutional Values from Fundamental Duties, Fundamental Rights and National Anthem along with Preamble? We give equal importance to all of these for the holistic development of children following the vision of NEP - 2020.”