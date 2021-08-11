Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'No carbs for dinner': Manish Tewari divulges secret of his weight loss journey
india news

'No carbs for dinner': Manish Tewari divulges secret of his weight loss journey

Talks of Manish Tewari’s physique and diet started doing the rounds after he shared a picture originally posted by Pawan Dewan, which was taken back in 1999
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Congress leader Manish Tewari jocularly told his followers that his weight in his Youth Congress days was a “street fighter prerequisite”.(Sonu Mehta/ HT archive)

A day after posting his photo from the time when his weight used to be 100 kg, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday divulged the secret of his weight loss as he said that from 102 kg in 1999, he came down to 71 kg in 2000. One-hour workout every day and a no-carbohydrate dinner was what slimmed him down so fast, the veteran Congress leader said. “Those asking how I came down from 102 Kg’s to 71 kg in four months between October of 99 and March of 2000. Key is a daily one hour workout and no Carbs for dinner. I am 81 Kg again,” Tewari tweeted.

“Carbohydrates are a killer. Alcohol is also avoidable. Vigorous daily one-hour workout mandatory. A high-protein and high-fibre diet. No carbs at night. You will lose weight,” he added.

Also Read: Manish Tewari shares an old photo when his weight was 100 kg, explains

Talks of Tewari’s physique and diet started doing the rounds after he shared a picture originally posted by Pawan Dewan, which was taken back in 1999. "Congratulations for foundation day Indian youth Congress. 21 years old picture with Smt Sonia Gandhi ji president Indian National Congress," Dewan tweeted on Monday.

Tewari jocularly told his followers that his weight in his Youth Congress days was a “street fighter prerequisite”. "This was in Chandigarh in December 1998. I was then National President of @IYC -literally @INCIndia President Mrs Sonia Gandhi's first political appointee. I was also 100 kg or above ( Extreme Right). A street fighting pre-requisite." Tewari tweeted on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manish tewari congress
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street

Martyred at 18

This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP