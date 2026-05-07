‘No cash for votes’: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu calls for re-election in Tamil Nadu after TVK fails majority

Zoho co-founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu sparked a political debate online after suggesting that Tamil Nadu should head for fresh elections following the fractured verdict in the 2026 Assembly election.

CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu calls for re-election in Tamil Nadu (Image via Twitter)

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In a post on X, Vembu questioned the stability of any government formed in the current scenario, saying, “The numbers don't seem to add up. Whatever government is cobbled together is likely to be unstable with various pulls and pressures. Tamil Nadu deserves better.” Follow Tamil Nadu govt formation live updates.

He went a step further, calling for President’s Rule and re-election in the state.

“President's rule with fresh elections may be the best course, this time with a very strict "no cash for votes" enforcement. Then we will see who has the real mandate. I think the Vijay will come back with a super majority and if the DMK-AIADMK want to stop that, let them fight together,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Vembu also said the BJP should contest independently in Tamil Nadu, even if it failed to win seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vembu also said the BJP should contest independently in Tamil Nadu, even if it failed to win seats. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The BJP should fight alone, even if it leads to zero seats, time for a fresh start for the BJP in TN. Let the people decide afresh,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The BJP should fight alone, even if it leads to zero seats, time for a fresh start for the BJP in TN. Let the people decide afresh,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The statement came as actor-turned-politician Vijay broke the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK to emerge as the single-largest party. TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling 10 short of the majority mark. The party currently has the support of Congress’s five MLAs, though no other party has publicly extended backing so far.

Vembu’s remarks trigger sharp reactions online

Vembu’s call for re-election quickly drew mixed reactions on social media, with several users questioning both the practicality and democratic basis of the suggestion.

One user said, “This is a stupid suggestion and waste of taxpayers money. According to established practice, the governor should invite the single largest party, which btw is in striking distance of majority, to form the government and prove majority on the floor of the house.”

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Another user called the idea “weird and anti democratic”, writing, “This is really weird and anti democratic idea at the cost of public money. Then we end up doing reelections in many states till someone gets a majority.”

A different user, however, backed Vembu’s view and wrote, “You are 100% correct, Vembu sir. Re-election will happen, and TVK will win a majority of places. BJP should not form an alliance with any party again.”

Another post questioned the financial burden of another election exercise.

“Your solution to this is to spend another 620 cr (from 2021 numbers, likely closer to 800 cr for this cycle) on another state election and have a completely undemocratic solution until this tentative date arrives? And then if we get a hung assembly again, rinse and repeat?” the user wrote.

Governor yet to take a call

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Meanwhile, uncertainty continued over government formation in the state.

Officials at Lok Bhavan indicated that no formal decision had yet been taken on inviting Vijay to form the government or on the timing of the swearing-in ceremony. They added that Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was also seeking legal opinion on the matter.

Vijay reached Lok Bhavan on Thursday to meet the governor. He had submitted a list of TVK and Congress lawmakers pledging support a day earlier, according to Tamil Nadu Congress leaders who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Lok Bhavan, however, did not officially respond to queries on why Vijay had not yet been invited to form the government.

“The governor wants to be sure that Vijay has the support of a majority of MLAs,” an official said on condition of anonymity

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