'Considerable threat': Delhi bans public fests of Holi amid daily covid surge

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday ruled that there will be no public celebrations for Holi, Navratri in general, news agency ANI reported, as the Capital is on the threshold of the second wave of Covid-19. Unlike Maharashtra, Punjab, the Capital is not among the states that are reporting the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases. However, on Tuesday, Delhi reported 1,101 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in this year.

Noting that there has been a persistent rise in Covid-19 cases in the NCT of Delhi during the last fortnight, the DDMA, in its order said, "It is anticipated that gathering, congregations and public celebrations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri etc., may pose a considerable threat of the spread of virus and may cause a setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. Considering this, it has been decided that public celebrations and all gatherings/congregations during upcoming festivities should not be allowed in public places."

Public places include parks, grounds, markets, religious places etc., the authorities noted.

"In case any person is found violating the aforesaid instructions, the defaulting person(s) shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws," the DDMA said.

The authorities have also notified that at all airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals, there will be random testing of passengers coming from other states.

For the past one week, the Capital has been witnessing a steady surge in the number of daily cases. According to the government data, last Wednesday (March 17), there were 536 fresh cases and since then, cases have been shooting up. On Thursday, there were 607 cases, on Friday 716, on saturday 813, on Sunday 823, on Monday 888 to reach to the three-month high on 1,101 on Tuesday.



