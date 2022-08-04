No centralised data on internet shutdowns, Centre tells Parliament

There is no centralised data on internet shutdowns since the matter pertains to law and order that falls in the domain of states, the Centre told Parliament on Wednesday.

Minister of state for communications Devusinh Chauhan said state governments are empowered to issue orders for temporary suspension of internet service to maintain law and order.

He was responding to Kerala Congress (M) member Jose K Mani’s question in Rajya Sabha seeking details of the number of internet shutdowns in the last five years and whether the government has noticed an increase in such cases over the last two years.

Chauhan referred to a 2017 Supreme Court ruling and added it mandated that any order for internet shutdown shall not be in operation for over 15 days.

India emerged as the country with the highest number of internet shutdowns for the fourth consecutive year for reasons ranging from curbing protests to preventing online frauds, tech policy think tank Access Now said in April. Of the 106 shutdowns, 85 were in Jammu and Kashmir.