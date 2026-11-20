The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday claimed India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remained unchanged, following the arrival of Pakistan's climate change minister Musadik Masood Malik in New Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum.

Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik, during the First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Malik had earlier strongly criticised India's decision to place the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

In June, he warned that Pakistan would "cut off that hand" which attempted to take away its share of water, accusing New Delhi of using water as a tool of pressure against Islamabad.

Deep Dive Did India change its Indus Waters Treaty position after Musadik Malik visited Delhi? No. The MEA said India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty remains unchanged and that it has made its stance clear. Why did Pakistan's Musadik Malik visit India? Malik led Pakistan's delegation to the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi. India invited all 10 SCO member states to the multilateral event, which focused on cultural understanding and dialogue. Did Musadik Malik's visit signal a resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral talks? Malik said discussions at the forum were taking place within a multilateral framework and did not directly answer whether the visit could improve bilateral ties. BJP leader Nalin Kohli said there could be no dialogue while terrorism against India continued.

Responding to a question on Malik's arrival in India and his earlier political remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “As far as the IWT is concerned, we have made our position very clear, and that is where it remains. There is absolutely no change.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to lead Pakistan's delegation at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being held from November 20 to 22. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to lead Pakistan's delegation at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being held from November 20 to 22. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ALSO READ | ‘All of our relationships will improve’: Visiting Pak minister on bilateral ties with India

Musadik Malik on India-Pakistan relations

Malik on Friday deflected a question about his earlier remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty, saying discussions at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Delhi were taking place within a multilateral framework. “I have already stated and I reiterate that all our discussions here are taking place within a multilateral framework. Let us focus on that,” he told ANI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Asked whether his visit could improve India-Pakistan relations, Malik avoided a direct answer, saying the forum was focused on multilateral discussions.

“We will discuss that. For now, the first thing is that this forum itself is multilateral. You should engage in multilateral discussions,” he told PTI, adding that he would speak to the media after discussions over the next one or two days.

Earlier, Malik had described the forum as a “tremendous opportunity” for multilateral engagement, expressing hope that it would improve ties among SCO member countries. “I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast,” he told ANI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When asked about visiting India after a long gap, Malik said, “I hope you won't have any complaints again and that visits between us will continue.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BJP says no dialogue with Pakistan

On Monday, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said India could not hold bilateral talks with Pakistan as long as terrorism against the country continued. He said Pakistan was not given any special invitation and that India's position on bilateral relations remained unchanged.

"India did not extend any special invitation to Pakistan. Our bilateral relations remain exactly as they were. The PM Modi-led government has made this clear. There can be no dialogue as long as terrorism is directed against us. This is a multilateral forum," Kohli said.

He also hit back at the Congress for questioning the government's Pakistan policy, asking the party to look at the foreign policy followed under former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ | 'No special invite, ties unchanged': BJP leader fends off Congress attack over Pak minister's India visit

Congress questions Centre's approach towards Pakistan

Malik's participation in the SCO forum triggered a political row. Earlier, former external affairs minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid questioned the Centre's Pakistan policy. He alleged that the government's stand on Islamabad was inconsistent and called for greater clarity.

“The government's policy is never clear. Sometimes they say one thing, sometimes another. What kind of policy is this? Whatever they intend to show, do, or say, they should at least make it clear. That way, we can formulate our response once we have a clear understanding of their position,” he told ANI.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ | Congress questions Centre for inviting Pakistan minister who threatened India over Indus waters

Why Musadik Malik is visiting India

Pakistan nominated Malik to represent the country at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi. India had invited all 10 SCO member states, including Pakistan, to the multilateral event, which aims to promote cultural understanding, civilisational exchanges and dialogue among participating countries.

Malik is the first Pakistani minister to visit India in more than three years. It also comes after the military confrontation between the two countries in May 2025, following India's Operation Sindoor -- strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.