No 'Change of Guard' ceremony; MPs to bid farewell to Kovind today

Parliamentarians are set to bid a farewell to president Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday evening - a day before his tenure ends and there will be no Change of Guard ceremony on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the full dress rehearsal of the assumption of office by President-elect Droupadi Murmu.

The farewell ceremony will be attended by vice president Venkaiah Naidu, prime minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and all the members of Parliament.

During the ceremony that will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament, Om Birla will present a citation on behalf of the parliamentarians to Ram Nath Kovind. Along with this, a memento and a signature book signed by the MPs will also be presented to the outgoing president.

On Friday evening, PM Modi hosted a dinner for President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi. President-elect Droupadi Murmu, outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, members of the Union Cabinet, chief ministers of various states, and other dignitaries were present.

Ram Nath Kovind's tenure as the president of India ends on July 24. He had taken charge of the position in 2017.

On Thursday, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate, and now president-elect, Droupadi Murmu scripted history by becoming the first head of state from a tribal community. She will also be the only second woman president of India.

Murmu, who will also be the youngest president, won by an overwhelming margin against the opposition's Yashwant Sinha - she received 64% of the valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots. The 64-year-old is expected to take her oath on July 25 - a day after President Ram Nath Kovind steps down.