No door-to-door collection of samples of Covid suspects in MP

The facility was discontinued after alleged harassment of health workers by people and difficulty in reaching every house, said Mohammad Suleman, additional chief secretary, health department.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Chief minister Shivraj Singh said control command centres will be introduced in every district, doctors will also be made available in these centres for counselling of common people.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh said control command centres will be introduced in every district, doctors will also be made available in these centres for counselling of common people. (AFP)
         

The door-to-door sample collection of Covid 19 suspects will be discontinued in Madhya Pradesh and the samples will now be collected at fever clinics, said an officer of the health department on Tuesday.

The facility was discontinued after alleged harassment of health workers by people and difficulty in reaching every house, said Mohammad Suleman, additional chief secretary, health department.

Suleman said, “Fatality rate of Covid 19 patients has come down in Madhya Pradesh to 1.4 % from 2.4%. The recovery rate in Madhya Pradesh has been recorded at 76%. At present, there are about 17,000 active cases in Madhya Pradesh. About 40% patients in Madhya Pradesh are availing treatment under home quarantine.”

“At present, about 55% ICU beds are occupied in cities like Bhopal and Indore. Along with this, the authorised hospital for the treatment of Covid-19 will also give bills for the amount spent on the admitted patient. It will completely be up to the patient’s will to pay 100 percent or some part of it,” said Suleman.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh, who chaired the meeting, said control command centres will be introduced in every district, doctors will also be made available in these centres for counselling of common people.

He further said that Urban Administration and Panchayat & Rural Development Department will organise awareness programme.

The CM also showed concern on the increasing number of cases in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur in the meeting, said an officer.

