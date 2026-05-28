‘No double standards on terrorism’: Ajit Doval at Moscow security forum

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday said there cannot be “double standards” in the fight against terrorism, as he addressed the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters in Moscow.

Ajit Doval participated in the meeting hosted by Sergei Shoigu on May 28

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Doval participated in the meeting hosted by Sergei Shoigu on May 28, according to an official statement.

The forum focused on “Challenges and Threats to International Security in the context of the Emergence of the Multipolar World”.

Addressing the gathering, Doval said responsible nations must make clear choices on whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action.

“There cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism,” the NSA said, while stressing the need for a unified global response to terror threats.

Doval also underlined the need for urgent reforms in global institutions and structures established after the Second World War in 1945, saying they must be made more effective in addressing present-day international security challenges.

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{{^usCountry}} He said reforms should ensure greater representation for countries of the Global South and incorporate their views in global decision-making processes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said reforms should ensure greater representation for countries of the Global South and incorporate their views in global decision-making processes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the situation in West Asia, Doval said ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through key international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, was essential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the situation in West Asia, Doval said ensuring the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through key international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, was essential. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NSA is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum on May 28 and 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NSA is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum on May 28 and 29. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shishir Gupta ...Read More Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel. Read Less

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