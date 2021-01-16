No end to cold wave at -8.2 degree C in Srinagar, sunny days bring some relief
- Since the last four days, Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir are observing freezing temperatures and a cold wave.
Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital of Srinagar recorded a temperature of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday as it continues to battle cold wave conditions despite sunny days, as per weather department. The city and its adjacent towns are engulfed in fog and many water bodies in the area have frozen, especially the famous Dal Lake.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the temperature recorded on Saturday morning was -8.2 degree Celsius, 6 degrees below normal. Since the last four days, Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir are observing freezing temperatures and a cold wave. Though some places also witnessed bright sun shine as the day progressed, bringing relief from biting cold.
IMD officials said that there will be no significant changes in weather in J&K, except for morning mist and fog which is likely to last till January 18.
The weather department officials have also ruled out any snowfall for the next one week, however, they said the cold wave will continue. December and January months are considered to be the period when winter is at its harshest.
This winter, a 26-year-old record was broken when the minimum temperature plunged to below minus 8.4 degree celsius on Thursday.
"As of today, a Western Disturbance is likely to affect J&K during 22-24th January, which may cause moderate rain/snow," the IMD release said.
Already Kashmir has witnessed four to five spells of snow; at some places, more than six feet of snow was recorded.
Tourist resort of Gulmarg witnessed a temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius. In winter capital Jammu, the night temperature was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius.
