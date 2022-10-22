Home / India News / No fine for violating traffic rules in Gujarat till Oct 27: ‘Is this why EC…?’

No fine for violating traffic rules in Gujarat till Oct 27: ‘Is this why EC…?’

india news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 06:11 AM IST

Gujarat home minister said that the traffic police will not collect fines for violation of rules from October 21-27 due to the festival of Diwali.

Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi.(Twitter)
Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi.(Twitter)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday announced that the people will not be fined for a week for violating traffic rules, triggering a barrage of criticism on social media. Speaking at an event in Surat, the Gujarat home minister said that the traffic police will not collect fines for violation of rules from October 21-27 due to the festival of Diwali, reported news agency ANI.

“Starting today, 21st October, until 27th October Gujarat Traffic Police will not charge any fine from citizens. If any citizen is caught without a helmet or license or any other violation of traffic rules, then police would advise them during this period,” the minister said.

“This does not mean you (the public) should not follow traffic rules, but if you make mistake, you will not be paying a fine for it,” he added, as quoted by ANI.

The announcement drew criticism from internet users and politicians alike, calling the decision an election gimmick.

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani tweeted, “Elections can make you do many things !”

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary alleged that the BJP-led state government was endangering the lives of motorists for votes, wondering if the Election Commission delayed the announcement of poll schedule so that voters can be lured with such “ridiculous revdi”.

“What rubbish is this! Endangering lives of motorists for votes!! Is this why EC delayed polls so such ridiculous #revdi could be scattered?” Chaudhary wrote on Twitter.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
congress gujarat bjp + 1 more
congress gujarat bjp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out