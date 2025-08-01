No formal discussions yet: Government on F-35 fighter jets deal with US

There have been no formal discussions on the sale of F-35 fighters jets to India, the government said on Friday. Replying to a question in Lok Sabha regarding the potential sale of the jets to India, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh wrote, "No formal discussions have been held as yet on this issue." Bengaluru, Feb 13 (ANI): F35 fighter aircrafts is on display is on display at the Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI Photo)(ANI Picture Service)

The minister made the remarks after he noted that in February, India and US had issued a joint statement saying the US "will undertake a review of its policy on releasing fifth generation fighters (such as the F-35) and undersea systems to India."

The statement came in response to MP Balwant Baswant Wankhade's query asking if any official proposal was received from the US regarding the sale of F-35 fighter jets to India.

In February this year, US President Donald Trump said the US was paving the way to provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting the US at the time.

"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters," Donald Trump had said at a press conference alongside PM Modi at the White House.

However, even just a month later in March, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh had said that India had not looked at the potential sale, and there was no offer from the US yet.

Earlier on Thursday, a Bloomberg report said that India had informed the US that it was "not keen to buy the F-35 stealth fighter jets". The report came hours after Trump's 25 per cent tariffs plus penalty announcement for India, which the US President largely attributed to India buying oil and arms from Russia.

However, there is no official confirmation on this report.

The F-35, developed by Lockheed Martin, is said to be one of the world's most advanced and versatile fighter jets. There are three major variants to the jets: the F-35A, designed for conventional takeoff and landing, the F-35B, capable of short takeoff and vertical landing, and the F-35C, a carrier-based model.