Donald Trump says US will sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to India

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States will sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to India, which would join the elite club of countries with the state-of-the-art stealth planes. US Air Force's fighter aircraft F-35 takes off to perform at the Aero India 2025 at the Yelahanka Airforce Base in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Thursday.(PTI)

"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters," Donald Trump told a joint news conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

Any such move would be a long way off and could face serious obstacles given that India already has deep defence ties with Russia, and the US has been loathe to sell the F-35 to countries where its technology might be stolen by adversaries, news agency Bloomberg reported.

It added that a sale would also be complicated by India’s decision in 2018 to buy Russia’s S400 missile defence system. The US had previously scrapped F-35 co-production with Turkey after that country decided to buy the S400 over fears Russia would learn too much about the plane’s technology.

“In our meeting today, the prime minister and I reaffirmed that strong cooperation among the United States, India, Australia and Japan, and it’s crucial really, to maintaining peace and prosperity tranquility, even, in the Indo Pacific,” Donald Trump said.

His announcement also suggests continued confidence in the costliest American weapons system, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp., which has been derided by Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and a close Trump adviser.

The Modi government has intensified defence partnership with the US as it proceeds with a 10-year, $250 billion military modernisation.

Last year, the US approved the sale of nearly $4 billion in attack drones, Hellfire missiles and laser-guided bombs to India, as the Joe Biden administration looks to chip away at the country’s long-time defence relationship with Russia.