‘India not neutral, its stance is peace’: PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met at the White House on Thursday, marking their first official meeting in Trump's second term. The talks, which followed a series of phone calls between the two leaders, focused on trade, immigration and even the ongoing war in Ukraine. PM Modi, when asked about India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, said that the country stands by peace. US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands, at the White House in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)

"I am happy that President Trump has taken the initiative for peace by speaking with President Putin. The world thinks India is neutral, but India is not neutral. India has its own stance, and India’s stance is peace," PM Modi told reporters at the White House.

Ahead of his meeting with Trump at the White House, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.

Trump, just hours before meeting PM Modi, announced reciprocal taxes on all trade partners that impose tariffs on goods sent to US.

Trump's big tariff announcement

Trump ordered his administration to consider imposing reciprocal tariffs on numerous trading partners, raising the prospect of a wider campaign against a global system he complains is tilted against the US.

"On trade, I have decided for purposes of fairness, that I will charge a reciprocal tariff, meaning whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them. No more, no less," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The president on Thursday signed a measure directing the US Trade Representative and Commerce secretary to propose new levies on a country-by-country basis in an effort to rebalance trade relations - a sweeping process that could take weeks or months to complete. Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee to lead the Commerce Department, told reporters all studies should be complete by April 1 and that Trump could act immediately afterward.

In his remarks, Trump also mentioned India saying that the country charged the most tariffs.

“Traditionally, India is right at the top of the pack pretty much. There are a couple of smaller countries that are actually more but India charges tremendous tariffs. I remember when Harley Davidson couldn't sell their motorbikes in India because of the fact that in India - the tax was so high, the tariff was so high,” he said.