No front possible in the country without Trinamool, says party leader

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra on Saturday reiterated his party’s statement that their slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ will reverberate across India in the days ahead.

Referring to the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections where TMC registered a landslide triumph over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mitra told news agency ANI that the latter wanted to “obstruct” as they are “fond of violence.” “But our party wants peace; soon TMC will reach across the country. Without the TMC, an alliance or any front is not possible,” he added.

Mitra further told ANI that ‘khela hobe’ will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, Haryana, Bihar and many other states. “Some will celebrate under the flag of Trinamool Congress while many others may not use any party symbol. But the slogan Khela Hobe will reach across India,” he said.

Notably, West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo was on a five-day visit to the national capital between July 26 and 30. During her trip, she met many important party leaders, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) head and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, among others. She also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded for more coronavirus vaccines for West Bengal besides discussing other matters.

While in Delhi, Banerjee had constantly emphasised on the importance of all opposition parties coming together to dethrone BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, saying that when the elections come, “it will be Modi versus [the] country.”

She had also said that in the 2024 elections “poore desh me khela hobe” (game will be on all over the country), citing the same to be a “continuous process.”

However, the Bengal chief minister had evaded any question on the face of the opposition in the general elections, saying that she is not a “political astrologer.”

“We will sit together and decide, I am not a political astrologer. The decisions depend on the system, and on political parties. I cannot impose my decision on others,” Banerjee had said.

(With inputs from ANI)