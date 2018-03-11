No govt can be insensitive to farmers’ problems: RSS

Farmers’ problems should be understood sensitively and practical solutions found for them, the RSS said on Sunday.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said there was a need to change the agrarian policy and the government has to ensure that farmers get a proper price for their produce.

However, he noted that there were a few obstacles in doing so.

Replying to a query on farmers’ issues, he said their problems should be understood sensitively and practical solutions found for them.

“No government can be insensitive on the questions related to farmers and it has to be sensitive towards farmers and find ways to address their problems. It is their job to think and find a solution,” Joshi told reporters here at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) of the RSS, the ruling BJP’s ideological mentor.

His remarks assume significance as they come against the backdrop of thousands of farmers from various districts of Maharashtra marching towards Mumbai to protest outside the state assembly.

Joshi said the farmers also need to change their mindset and while farming, they must keep government policies in mind.

Replying to another question on the banking scams and the overall economic scenario, Joshi said these financial irregularities indicate that there are loopholes in the system.

“Such incidents (banking frauds) are a big challenge and posing danger to the country,” he said, adding that the government and the financial institutions of the country should take them very seriously.

He also suggested that the financial system should also be made more fool-proof.

Speaking on the expansion of the Sangh, Joshi said the acceptability of the organisation has increased in the country. He, however, clarified that the increase in the RSS’ acceptability has nothing to do with the BJP assuming power at the Centre.

He also asserted that the BJP’s massive victory in 2014 had nothing to do with the RSS and the party came to power as the atmosphere was favourable for it, he said.