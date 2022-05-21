No heatwave likely next week in Delhi, parts of north India: Top 10 updates

A week after Delhi saw the day’s high surge to 49 degrees in some parts, the city heaved a sigh of relief with rain and dust storms on Friday. Just like the national capital, many parts across north India can expect a break from the sweltering heat over the next week, according to the weather forecast. "Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week," Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Hailstorms and moderate rain in several parts of north India - over the next few days - have been predicted.

Here are top weather updates:

1. Isolated and scattered thunderstorms, dust storms and cloudy weather is expected to bring down the temperature by a few notches in Delhi on Saturday.

2. Delhi's primary weather station, Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.4 degrees Celsius - five notches above normal, PTI reported, on Friday.

3. Light rain, accompanied by dust storms and strong winds, brought the mercury down in parts of Haryana as well. Heatwave conditions continued in most parts of Rajasthan, however the state may finally get some relief from the tormenting heat from Saturday onwards.

4. The weather department has also issued an ‘orange alert’ for hail storms and thunderstorms in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

5. Light to moderate rain - along with thunderstorms and gusty winds - has been predicted over the Western Himalayan region during the next five days.

6. Isolated hailstorm is expected over Himachal Pradesh till May 23. The hilly state of Uttarakhand may also see a hailstorm over the next five days.

7. Isolated hailstorm is also likely over Punjab, Haryana and western part of Uttar Pradesh on coming Monday. In eastern UP, hailstorms are likely on Monday and Tuesday.

8. Widespread heavy rain with isolated thundersquall and gusty winds are very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next five days.

9. Apart from this, dust storms are also very likely over Uttar Pradesh on Saturday; and in western parts of Rajasthan on Monday.

10. Rajasthan may also experience strong surface winds with wind speed reaching 30-40 km per hour.

(With inputs from PTI)