No hospital can turn away suspect Covid-19 patient: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:42 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday no hospital can deny admission to any suspected patient of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and it will have to start treating them immediately.

“We will pass an order that no hospital can deny a person treatment if they are suspected corona patient. They will have to consider that person as suspect case and start treatment as there is no medicine for corona,” Kejriwal said during a press conference.

“They can wear PPE (personal protection equipment) if the person is a patient,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders said the hospitals will have to ensure they are tested for Covid-19 and save their lives.

“If a person tests positive for corona, then we will work accordingly and if the test is negative then the person will be shifted to a non-corona ward,” he said.

The Delhi government has finalised an augmentation plan according to which five government hospitals, dedicated to Covid-19 treatment in the city, will increase their cumulative bed capacity by 9,000 to 13,870, including 750 beds with ventilator support, in three phases over the next three weeks, officials said.

These five hospitals together have around 4,500 beds and 300 ventilators to treat those infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

Under the plan, which was drafted after the city touched 1,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day on May 28, these hospitals will have to ensure 4,470 beds in the first phase (by June 11, which has already been met), 4,650 more in the second (by June 18) and another 4,750 in the third phase (by June 25), according to government documents that HT has seen.

The five government hospitals are Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (2,170 beds), GTB Hospital (4,500 beds), Lok Nayak Hospital (6,000 beds), Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital (600 beds) and Satyavati Raja Harish Chandra Hospital (600 beds).