‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds

india

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:53 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday a few hospitals lying about the number of beds for patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) available with them won’t be spared.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it is non-negotiable and private hospitals will have to treat Covid-19 patients in the national capital.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Please give me a few days… We will end this business of black marketing of beds,” Kejriwal said during a video conference.

The chief minster said his government launched a mobile application to stop the black marketing of beds.

“We thought of making the information about the number of beds and ventilators in hospitals transparent. There was an uproar over it as if we committed a crime,” Kejriwal said.

He alleged some hospitals are lying about beds even though the information on the app is updated by them.

Kejriwal had launched the mobile application on Tuesday to help people know about vacant beds in the hospital in the national capital.

“We have been telling you that the Delhi government has made adequate arrangement for Covid-19 patients - in terms of the number of hospitals, beds in there, the ICU facility in those hospitals and how many ventilators are there,” Kejriwal had said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

The app will be updated twice every day once at 10am and then at 6pm.

Kejriwal said if the app shows information about empty beds in a hospital but its staff refuses to admit them, they can call on the helpline number 1031.