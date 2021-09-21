No indication of potential 3rd wave yet in Maharashtra: Minister

As active Covid-19 cases dipped below 42,000 for the first time in seven months, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said there was no indication of a third wave hitting the state as of now. The state administration, however, will be watching the situation for a fortnight due to the festival season.

“As of now, there is no indication of a potential third wave in Maharashtra. However, the daily tally is likely to increase owing to crowding to celebrate festivals. But if we ramp up the vaccination drive, it will help in containing the transmission rate,” Tope said while talking to reporters in Jalna on Monday.

Maharashtra recorded 2,583 fresh Covid infections on Monday, pushing the state’s count to 6,524,498. The number of active cases reduced to 41,672 as 3,836 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. It was for the first time in the past seven months that active cases dipped below 42,000 since the beginning of the second Covid-19 wave in the state. On February 2, the number of active cases in Maharashtra stood at 41,586.

The state on Monday also reported 28 infection-related casualties, pushing Maharashtra’s Covid death toll to 138,546. Ahmednagar reported 12 deaths, most in the state.

