No intention to bring central anti-conversion law: MHA tells Parliament

The Centre, while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, said on Tuesday it has no plans to bring a central anti-conversion law to curb inter-faith marriages in the country. The reply by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) came amid the controversial anti-conversion laws brought by the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Assam and Karnataka have also announced that they would soon bring in a similar law to curb inter-faith marriages. All of these states are ruled by the BJP.

In the unstarred question MHA was also asked whether the government is of the view that interfaith marriages are happening due to forceful conversions and does it have evidence with respect to the same.

MHA's response stated, "‘Public Order’ and ‘Police’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. Hence prevention, detection, registration, investigation and prosecution of offences related to religious conversions are primarily the concerns of the State Governments/Union Territory (UT) Administrations. Action is taken as per existing laws by the law enforcing agencies whenever instances of violation come to notice."

