No interest in national politics, says Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear on Monday that he has no interest whatsoever in national politics and his entire focus was on securing maximum benefits to the state.

In his first visit to New Delhi after the TDP pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on March 16 over the Centre’s refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh, Naidu is expected to meet leaders of all major political parties, including those from the NDA and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During a teleconference with the party MPs Monday morning, Naidu said he would explain to leaders of major political parties the injustice meted out to the state in the Union budget and also about the broken promises of the NDA on granting of special category status to the state, besides non-implementation of assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The TDP chief said there was no political significance to his Delhi trip. Some MPs brought to his notice media reports that he was going to play a key role in the formation of an anti-BJP front and that he would hold talks with opposition parties to that effect during his two-day Delhi visit.

Naidu, however, told the MPs that he was not going to be party to any of such discussions for the third front. “I have no interest in entering national politics. The purpose of my Delhi visit was to secure interests of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

He said he would meet floor leaders of all the parties in the Parliament . “This visit is to put more pressure over the Centre to fulfil promises made to AP, including special category status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act,” he said.

The YSR Congress party, however, suspects that Naidu’s visit to Delhi was to look for a new alliance partner after parting ways with the BJP. “That he is coming to Delhi to fight for the interests of the state is humbug. Now that he has become isolated in the state politics, he is trying for support from other parties,” YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy said in Delhi.

Reddy who is one of Naidu’s biggest critics, said he had served a privilege notice on the chief minister for making derogatory comments against the Prime Minister’s Office stating that it was harbouring criminals. He also alleged that Naidu had met fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya in London in March 2016 and collected Rs 150 crore from him towards party fund. “Let Naidu deny the same. I have all the evidences to prove that he had met Mallya,” he claimed.