No lawyer will help any accused in Haryana topper gangrape case, says mahapanchayat

No practicing lawyer will help any of the accused in the CBSE topper gangrape case, a “mahapanchayat” of 25 villages in Haryana’s Rewari ruled on Monday.

The “mahapanchayat” held in Kosli town has also written to Haryana governor Satyadev Naryana Arya seeking strict action against accused.

Earlier on Monday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar warned that strict action will be taken against those who help the two absconding accused in the gangrape case, where a CBSE topper was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by three men, including an armyman.

“Police have been directed to take strict action in the case. The other two accused in the case will also be arrested soon. Appeal to the public to not harbour them. Strict legal action will be taken against those who harbour them,” he said.

Of the three main accused, Nishu was arrested on Sunday while two others, including an armyman, are absconding. Pankaj, the accused armyman who was on leave when the crime took place, was supposed to re-join his duty on Saturday but he didn’t return, the investigators said. The third accused Manish is also missing.

The owner of the borewell room in Mahendragarh, where the crime took place, and a medical practitioner have also been arrested.

