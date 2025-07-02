Covid vaccine causing cardiac deaths? What ICMR, AIIMS study findings reveal

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday that no link has been found between the Covid-19 vaccines and the surge of sudden deaths due to heart attacks. No link between Covid vaccines, sudden deaths: ICMR-AIIMS study on heart attack cases

The ministry cited extensive studies conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on sudden deaths among adults post-C to make that claim.

“Extensive studies by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and AIIMS on sudden deaths among adults post-COVID have conclusively established no linkage between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden deaths. Studies by ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have affirmed that COVID-19 vaccines in India are safe and effective, with extremely rare instances of serious side effects,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement clarified that sudden cardiac deaths can occur due to various factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-C complications.

“Sudden cardiac deaths can result from a wide range of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-COVID complications. Scientific experts have reiterated that statements linking COVID vaccination to sudden deaths are false and misleading and are not supported by scientific consensus,” the statement added.

Shefali Jariwala death

One such sudden death that rocked the nation recently was that of actor Shefali Jariwala, who passed away in Mumbai last week due to a heart attack. She was 42 years old.

The doctors suspect a sudden drop in blood pressure as the cause of Shefali Jariwala’s death. Police have ruled out any foul play in the actor’s death. We are awaiting the post-mortem report, said a police officer.

According to the police, the 42-year-old actor collapsed at her residence on Friday night. Her husband, television actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Preliminary findings suggested that she might have suffered a cardiac arrest. Her body was later shifted to R.N. Cooper Hospital, Juhu, for post-mortem.

Several sudden deaths of young people due to heart attacks since 2020 have raised an alarm among the public, with most linking it to Covid vaccines. The studies will hopefully put an end to speculations