Palakkad , Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty on Sunday said that despite power consumption crossing record levels, no load shedding will be implemented in the state. No load shedding despite record power consumption in Kerala, says Minister Krishnankutty

Addressing a press conference, Krishnankutty said that on Saturday, daily power consumption touched a record 117.15 million units, while peak demand rose to 6,033 megawatts.

He said that despite the challenges, the state government has decided not to impose load shedding.

"As procuring more electricity from power exchanges has become difficult, the Kerala State Electricity Board has sought permission from the Kerala Electricity Regulatory Commission to enter into long-term agreements with power suppliers from other states. We expect approval by April 22," he said.

He added that if permission is granted, the state will not face an electricity crisis.

"Currently, there is no situation that warrants load shedding. We have made necessary arrangements," he said.

The minister said that with summer heat intensifying, the use of fans and air conditioners has increased significantly.

He also pointed out that due to an LPG shortage, more people are using induction cookers, which has further increased electricity consumption.

Krishnankutty urged the public to avoid using high-power electrical appliances during peak hours between 6 pm and 11 pm.

He said that high temperatures are likely to continue till April 26.

Responding to concerns about frequent power disruptions, the minister said these are mainly due to overloading, which leads to tripping.

He expressed hope that with the onset of rains in May, electricity generation in the state will improve and ease the situation.

"Earlier, we avoided long-term agreements with power suppliers due to concerns over financial losses. Now we have decided to go ahead. Once such agreements are in place, there will be no crisis," he added.

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