No lockdown relaxation in Delhi, but central govt employees will be allowed, say police

The Delhi government has started rapid testing in 78 Covid-19 containment zones and acquired 42,000 rapid-test kits.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 08:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People look at a mobile Covid-19 testing van that can collect swab samples for coronavirus testing, in Daryaganj, New Delhi on Sunday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
         

The Delhi Police have said that they will allow central government officials to go to their offices in the national capital on the basis of their ID cards. The order has been issued by Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Branch.

The Delhi government has said that it won’t allow any relaxation for at least a week as the coronavirus spread appears to have gained pace. According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Sunday, 110 fresh cases were reported, taking the tally in the national capital to 2,003. With two deaths, the fatalities jumped to 45.

But, all the central government employees will be allowed to come to the national capital where their offices are located. The order by the Delhi Police issued on Sunday said, “Central government employees above the rank of Deputy Secretary will be attending their offices 100% and the lower level staff 30%. Since it is not possible to gauge who are within the 30%, all central government employees are permitted on the basis of their identity cards.”

It also asked all the district DCSPs, ACSPs and SHOs to thoroughly and repeatedly brief the ground level staff.

“It may be noted that several officers of the central government commute in hired taxis. Therefore, such vehicles carrying the officers be allowed on the basis of their identity cards,” the order further said.

The Delhi government has started rapid testing in 78 Covid-19 containment zones and acquired 42,000 rapid-test kits. In a containment zone in south Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension, 35 more people have tested positive for the virus, authorities said, making it possibly one of the largest such zones in the national capital in terms of number of cases.

At a press briefing on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cited last month’s Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area, and the large inflow of travellers from other countries to the national capital as reasons for the spread of the virus, and said Delhi was “fighting a difficult battle”.

