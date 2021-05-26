No march to Delhi says leader, as farmers observe ‘Black Day' today

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Wednesday farmers observing a 'Black Day' to mark six months of the agitation against the three central agricultural laws will not march to Delhi. “We are also carrying the tricolour. It has been six months now but the government is not listening to us. So farmers are putting up black flags. It will be done peacefully,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, according to news agency ANI. “We are following Covid protocols. Nobody is coming here. People are putting up flags wherever they are,” he added.

Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of protesting unions, announced that farmers will observe May 26 as 'Black Day' to mark the completion of six months. Twelve major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and DMK, last week extended their support to the protest.

The Morcha said in a statement on Tuesday that the farmer’s movement is “running on truth and non-violence and will be completing six months of its historical struggle on Wednesday". "SKM requests all Indians to celebrate and mark Buddha Poornima tomorrow, so that truth and non-violence find a strong place back in our community, at a time when attempts are being made to erode these basic values in our society," it said in the statement.

On Tuesday, Tikait will burn the effigy of the government and said farmers will not march towards the national capital. "Nobody is coming towards Delhi. Whoever wishes to protest will use a black flag and put it outside their home or on their vehicle," Tikait told ANI.

Tikait said the farmers have been protesting for the past six months but the government has "not taken back its black laws". He said they have written to the Centre about their concerns. "If the government can bring in laws during the pandemic, it can surely revoke them also. We are not going anywhere, we will stay here. We have a lot of time," Tikait added.

The Delhi Police have urged people not to hold gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing lockdown and said it is keeping a tight vigil to deal with any situation at the protest sites on the city's borders. Delhi Police’s spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said action will be taken against those who try to take the law into their hands, adding that the force is already present at all borders points, including the protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, and will not allow any illegal activity or entry.

"We urge people not to gather as the virus could spread and the cases escalate. We appeal to the citizens to observe COVID- appropriate behaviour and lockdown which is still imposed in the city. There is no permission of gathering and demonstration due to the ongoing situation," Biswal said.

Hundreds of farmers are currently at five sites near Delhi’s borders: Singhu, Ghaziabad, Tikri, Dhansa and Shahjahanpur (on the Rajasthan-Haryana border). Farmers’ unions, especially from Haryana and Punjab, are demanding the rollback of the three laws passed in September last year to lift restrictions on trade of farm produce to allow more private investments. Farmers say these changes will leave them at the mercy of large corporations and supermarkets.

The farmers have been protesting since November 26 last year against the farm laws passed by the Centre, including the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With agency inputs)