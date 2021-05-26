Shun indifference, hold talks with farmers: Sukhbir Badal to Modi

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold unconditional talks with the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three contentious agriculture laws.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, the former Punjab deputy chief minister said the PM should shun an indifferent attitude towards the farmers and accept their demands.

On the completion of six months of the farm agitation on Wednesday, Sukhbir said he had urged the party rank and file to hoist black flags to demand repeal of the laws and show solidarity with the protesting farmers.

Accusing the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab of cheating the farmers who lost their lives during the protests by not giving their families compensation and jobs, the SAD chief said the process be initiated. “At least 400 people died during the protests and most of these families are awaiting compensation,” said Sukhbir.

He also urged chief minister Amarinder to speed up vaccination to fight Covid-19 and make a special allocation of ₹1,000 crore to purchase vaccines for inoculating the entire state in the next 6 months.

“The CM should give a monthly pension of ₹6,000 each to all families who had lost their breadwinners to the virus. Also, provide free education to those left orphans by the pandemic and waive power and water bills for all sections of society for six-month period,” he added.

Also, Sukhbir inducted Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and former Congress secretary Surjit Singh Tugalwal into SAD.

Party leaders Bikram Singh Majithia, Sikander Singh Maluka, Daljit Singh Cheema and Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal were also present.