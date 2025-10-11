'No matter how influential...': Haryana CM's first reaction to Dalit IPS officer's death by suicide

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday addressed senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide and condoled his death as an “unfortunate incident”, assuring strict action and justice to the deceased policeman's family. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini paid floral tributes to senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar allegedly died by suicide on October 7 and named several top officers in his "final note", accusing them of caste-based discrimination and harassment.

Speaking at the BJP state executive meeting in Panchkula, Saini paid tribute to the late officer with a two-minute silence and called his death "an unfortunate incident" and a "very tragic accident". He said that Kumar's bereaved family has sought justice and assured them a complete and fair investigation.

"No matter how influential the culprit, they won't be spared. Our government will work to deliver justice if an injustice has been done to the family. A thorough investigation will be conducted in this matter, and if anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken against them," CM Saini said.

Saini affirmed that he is in constant touch with the central government for a solution in this matter.

He recalled how he received the news of the officer's death while the CM was in Japan, saying that he immediately consoled Puran Kumar's wife, IAS Amneet P Kumar, and sent officials to their residence to assist the family.

Amneet Kumar is the commissioner and secretary of the Haryana government's Department of Foreign Cooperation. She was also in Japan as part of the delegation led by Saini at the time of her husband's death.

The CM's assurance of a thorough probe and justice comes at a time when the IPS officer's demise has drawn significant political attention. CM Saini also warned that there "should be no politics on such issues".